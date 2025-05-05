Chatham-Kent Police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing teen.

Police state that 14-year-old Toccoa Lynch was last seen on April 20 near John McGregor Secondary School in Chatham.

Lynch was last spoken to on April 22, and was reported missing on May 3.

She is described as white, approximately 5'4'' tall, weighing around 100 pounds, with a slender stature.

Police state she has shoulder-length black wavy hair, green eyes, and pierced ears, and has a tattoo of a crucifix on her right forearm.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Chatham-Kent Police, or Crime Stoppers.