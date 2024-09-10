A British Columbia man has been arrested and charged in connection with a nearly $550,000 drug investigation in Chatham-Kent.

On Sept. 5, shortly after 7 p.m., the Chatham-Kent Police Intelligence Unit, with the assistance of the Critical Incident Response Team, executed two search warrants as part of a drug investigation.

One warrant was executed on a vehicle and the other on a short-term rental property on Erie Shore Drive in Blenheim, which was being rented by the vehicle's driver.

As a result of a search of the vehicle and the residence, police seized fentanyl with an approximate street value of over $500,000, cocaine with an approximate street value of $42,000, $2,000 in Canadian currency, mobile devices, digital scales, packaging material, and a taser.

A 27-year-old from Burnaby, British Columbia, is facing two counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking and one count of unauthorized possession of a prohibited weapon.