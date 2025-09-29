Chatham-Kent police have charged five people after executing a search warrant in Chatham.

According to police, officers with the Intelligence Unit and Emergency Response Team executed the warrant Friday morning at a home on Park Street.

Police say the search resulted in the seizure of 20.1 grams of cocaine, a digital scale with cocaine residue, 12-gauge shotgun rounds, two spent 12-gauge shotgun rounds, two sets of brass knuckles, two pellet guns, one revolver-style pellet gun, a crossbow, four cell phones and Canadian currency.

Investigators say during the search officers also located several items that were reported stolen during a break and enter on September 15.

Five people, four men and one woman, between the ages of 22 and 43 years old, have been charged.

Charges include possession of a schedule substance for the purpose of trafficking, possession of stolen property under $5000, failure to comply with a release order and failure to comply with probation.

Police say the street value of the cocaine is roughly $2,000, and the total value of the recovered stolen items is approximately $1,800.