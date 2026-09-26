Chatham-Kent Police recognize officers for life-saving and investigative work

The Chatham-Kent police crest is seen on a uniform in Chatham, Ont.

Several members of the Chatham-Kent Police Service are being recognized for their work responding to emergencies and solving crimes.

Constable Justin Christian received a Board Citation for Lifesaving Measures after helping a man suffering from severe arterial bleeding in his arm following an edged-weapon assault in June 2025.

Christian applied a tourniquet and controlled the bleeding until paramedics arrived. The investigation resulted in the arrest of a 26-year-old Chatham man who was charged with aggravated assault and possession of a dangerous weapon.

Three other officers - Constables Trent Fox, Cole Brigley and Garrett Sanchez - are receiving Letters of Recognition for their work investigating a break and enter at a Chatham business where $10,000 worth of property was stolen.

The officers used video surveillance, CCTV footage and targeted patrols to identify and arrest the suspect. A 30-year-old Chatham man was later charged with break and enter, theft and possession of property obtained by crime.

They also located the remaining stolen property, which was returned to the business.

And Constable Brigley is being recognized again, this time alongside Emergency Communications Operator Abigail Case, for their response to a medical emergency involving a two-month-old infant.

Case quickly assessed a 911 call about the unresponsive infant, transferred it to EMS and ensured police were dispatched. Brigley arrived within one minute of the initial call and continued CPR until the infant began breathing and regained consciousness.

The infant was taken to hospital and has since made a full recovery.

The Chatham-Kent Police Services Board recognized all of the members for their quick decision-making, teamwork and commitment to public safety.