A Chatham-Kent police officer has been suspended with pay after a traffic stop in Leamington.

Around 9:20 p.m. on July 2, OPP officers conducted a traffic stop on Highway #3 in the town.

Chatham-Kent Police say Constable Trent Fox was arrested and charged with operation while impaired, failure or refusal to comply with demand, dangerous operation, and resisting a peace officer.

Police say the officer has been with the Chatham-Kent Police for two years and was off-duty when the incident occurred.

The suspect's driver's license has been suspended for ninety days, and his vehicle impounded for seven days.

Chatham-Kent Police say an internal investigation will be conducted following the completion of the charges before the courts.