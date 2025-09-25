A Chatham-Kent police officer is being praised for his quick action to save a two-week old infant.

On Tuesday, Sept. 23, shortly before 3:30 p.m., Sergeant Fraser Leontowicz responded to a 911 call involving a two-week old infant experiencing a medical emergency.

The officer arrived within two minutes of the call, and found the infant unresponsive.

Sergeant Leontowicz immediately began lifesaving measures and within moments, the infant regained consciousness and was alert.

EMS arrived shortly after and continued care of the infant.

The baby was transported to Chatham-Kent Health Alliance hospital for further treatment, and they are expected to make a full recovery.

The family of the infant expressed great gratitude for the support received by Chatham police.