A new deputy chief of police in Chatham-Kent.

The Chatham-Kent Police Services Board named Inspector Jason Chickowski as new deputy chief after beginning its search earlier this fall.

involved a 20-30 minute presentation on the strategic priorities for the organization, followed by a formal interview.

At the conclusion of the process, the hiring committee was unanimous in their selection.

Chickowski has been with CKPS for 24 years and as deputy chief will oversee the day-to-day operations of all four CKPS branches.

Chickowski will start his new role effective December 1.