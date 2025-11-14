Eight members of Chatham-Kent Police are being recognized for their life-saving response efforts.

On July 1, 2025, at approximately 8 p.m., officers with Chatham Police were dispatched to the area of the Lacroix Street bridge in Chatham regarding a citizen who was standing on the bridge, threatening to jump.

Officers quickly responded and located a distressed man who had climbed up the bridge railing and was hanging over the edge threatening to end his life by jumping into the river.

Two constables, two sergeants, and four Emergency Communications Operators, immediately coordinated efforts to engage the man in conversation. Their approach was enough to distract him, allowing one of the constables to position themselves to allow for a rescue if required.

During the incident, police state the man was overwhelmed with emotion and lost his grip on the railing, causing him to fall.

Without hesitation, the officers were able to take control of him physically and remove him from danger. He was transported to hospital to receive care.

All eight individuals involved have received a Commendation on Wednesday for their efforts.