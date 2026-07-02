Chatham-Kent police locate firearm in threat investigation

(The Chatham-Kent police crest is seen on a uniform in Chatham, Ont. (Chris Campbell / CTV Windsor))

A threat investigation in Chatham-Kent has resulted in police locating a firearm and suspected fentanyl.

Chatham-Kent police say officers were called to Gillard Street in Wallaceburg Wednesday night just before 8 p.m. after a woman threatened to pepper spray another person.

According to police, the woman was located and was arrested for uttering threats.

Police say during the arrest, officers found a firearm and suspected fentanyl.

A 37-year-old from Chatham-Kent is facing a list of charges including uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm, resist peace officer, unauthorized possession of a firearm, possession of prohibited device or ammunition, carrying a concealed weapon, and trafficking.

The woman was taken to police headquarters and was held for bail.