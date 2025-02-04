The Chatham-Kent Police Service is taking a stand against bullying.

The service has launched an anti-bullying campaign - aimed at raising awareness and information to combat bullying within Chatham schools.

This initiative is part of Chatham Police's ongoing commitment to ensure all students have a safe, supportive and inclusive environment to learn in.

Through the campaign, police are encouraging students to report incidents of bullying. Officers will also be engaging with schools to spread the message.

Those in the community are encouraged to join in to spread the message by using the hashtag #CKPSAgainstBullying.