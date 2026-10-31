Chatham-Kent police launch new tip line after Crime Stoppers suspension

The Chatham-Kent Police Service has launched a new direct tip line for residents following its recent decision to suspend its partnership with Crime Stoppers.

The change comes after a cybersecurity breach exposed more than 1.5 million Crime Stoppers tips submitted through a third-party platform used across Canada.

The new line, 1-888-236-0993, allows members of the public to provide information directly to investigators about criminal activity and public safety concerns.

Police say tips can include information about crimes, suspicious activity, wanted persons, drug trafficking, property offences and other community safety issues.

Unlike Crime Stoppers, however, police caution that while efforts will be made to protect callers’ privacy, anonymity cannot be guaranteed.

The new tip line is not monitored around the clock. For emergencies or crimes in progress, residents are reminded to call 911.

Non-emergency matters can still be reported through the Chatham-Kent Police Service communications centre at at 519-352-1234 x9.