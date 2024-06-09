Two individuals have been arrested and charged thanks to the Chatham-Kent Police Service K9 Unit.

Chatham Police were called shortly after 2 a.m. on Saturday for a break and enter at a business on James Street in Wallaceburg.

Officers arrived on scene along with K9 Helix and started a search of the building.

K9 Helix was able to locate two suspects inside, and as a result a 34-year-old male and a 35-year-old male, both from Wallaceburg, were arrested and charged for break and enter.

The 35-year-old was released from custody with a future court date and the 34-year-old was held in custody pending a bail hearing.