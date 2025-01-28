The Chatham-Kent Police Service will be joining the Provincial Bail Compliance Dashboard.

This dashboard was launched earlier this month, and is a new electronic tool designed to enhance monitoring and enforcement of bail conditions for individuals charged with firearms offences.

This new tool provides officers with real-time access to data on individuals released from custody, including their conditions of release, photos, addresses, and mapping data.

This dashboard is managed by the Ontario Provincial Police, and some services have already begun using it including Guelph Police Service, York Regional Police Service, Peel Regional Police Service and Toronto Police Service - with talks ongoing with Windsor Police

This tool will enhance communication among jurisdictions, particularly in monitoring those who are under release orders with conditions due to these significant charges.

Chatham Police is currently undergoing training and testing phases and aims to have the system fully operational by this summer.