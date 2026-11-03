Chatham-Kent police investigating serious motorcycle crash

Chatham-Kent police are investigating a serious crash involving a motorcycle.

It happened late Monday afternoon on Pioneer Line between St. Clair Street and Prince Albert Road in Chatham.

According to police, the crash involved a motorcycle and a passenger vehicle, where both drivers were the sole occupants.

Police say a 54-year-old Chatham woman was turning into a private driveway from Pioneer Line when her vehicle collided with a westbound motorcycle that was being operated by a 44-year-old Chatham man.

The man was taken to Chatham-Kent Health Alliance with injuries that were initially believed to be life-threatening, but police say his condition has since improved, and the injuries are now considered non-life-threatening.

The woman was not injured.

The police service says due to the severity of the reported injuries, the Traffic Management Unit was called in to investigate.

Police had Pioneer Line for several hours, but it has since reopened.

Anyone with information is asked to call Chatham-Kent police.