Chatham-Kent police investigating fatal motorcycle crash

(The Chatham-Kent police crest is seen on a uniform in Chatham, Ont. (Chris Campbell / CTV Windsor))

Police in Chatham-Kent are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision involving a motorcycle.

Chatham-Kent police say emergency services responded to the crash on Wednesday, July 8 around 12:40 p.m. at the intersection of A.D. Shadd Road and 9th Line in the Town of North Buxton.

According to police, a motorcycle going northbound and a vehicle going southbound collided.

Police say a 31-year-old man operating the motorcycle suffered fatal injuries as a result of the collision.

The male driver of the southbound vehicle was not hurt.

The police service says due to the severity of the collision, members of the Traffic Management Unit attended the scene and are investigating.

Police had A.D. Shadd Road closed for several hours, but it has since reopened.

Anyone with information or who witnessed the collision is asked to call Chatham-Kent police or Crime Stoppers.