A 34-year-old Chatham woman is dead after a crash in Howard Township.

Chatham-Kent police say emergency crews responded to a serious motor vehicle collision on Ridge Line between Kent Bridge Road and Shewburg Road Tuesday night.

According to police, the vehicle was travelling east on Ridge Line Road and left the roadway at Erie Street, sliding into the westbound lane and onto the north shoulder.

Police say the vehicle hit a tree and rolled onto its roof.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Chatham-Kent Police Service Traffic Unit continues to investigate.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.