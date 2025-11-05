The Chatham-Kent Police Service is deploying a real-time language translation app to enhance community connection.

The translation app is now available to 911 call takers, frontline officers, and investigators.

This tool provides access to real-time translation services in over 200 languages, including American Sign Language (ASL), through both live interpreters and video support, through the app on their phones, the dedicated call line, or video interview services.

Chatham-Kent Police members can now communicate more effectively with residents when responding to emergencies, conducting interviews, or supporting victims and witnesses.

The app's video capabilities also ensure inclusive support for the Deaf and hard-of-hearing community.