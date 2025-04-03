The Chatham-Kent Police Service concluded a week-long impaired driving safety blitz on Monday, having stopped some 4,737 drivers.

Police are calling it a successful blitz after only one person was arrested for impaired driving during the week, while 13 additional motorists were issued three-day license suspensions.

One driver received a seven-day license suspension, and 47 motorists provided roadside breath samples using an approved screening device.

One suspended driver was identified at a RIDE checkpoint, and another individual with multiple outstanding warrants was arrested. In addition, provincial offense notices were issues to several drivers over the course of the week.

Police say the purpose of the campaign was to educate, prevent offenses, and ultimately reduce impaired driving incidents.