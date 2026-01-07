Chatham-Kent police say there were no impaired driving arrests during 23 RIDE programs over the holiday season.

The police service checked 2,894 vehicles during its Festive Holiday RIDE Program.

The festive program started in November and ran through January 1, 2026.

It's an annual police initiative aimed at removing impaired drivers from local roadways and reminding motorists to plan a safe ride home during the holiday season.

Police in Chatham-Kent say 15 roadside tests were administered during the RIDE campaign, and one three-day warning was issued.

Officers also identified multiple Highway Traffic Act infractions during the RIDE programs.

Chatham-Kent police say outside of the RIDE programs, 25 impaired drivers were arrested during the overall Festive RIDE campaign period.