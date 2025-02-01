Four people have been arrested by Chatham-Kent Police in a fentanyl seizure.

On January 28, police received an automatic license plate reader (ALPR) alert for a vehicle that was reported as stolen from Walpole Island.

An off-duty Chatham officer recognized the car at a convenience store in Tilbury and immediately contacted police dispatch.

Moments later, the vehicle was seen passing an officer on Grand River Line. The officer followed the car while coordinating alternative methods to safely manage the situation. The car had missed a turn on Winterline Road and turned into a private driveway.

Officers arrested a 38-year-old man, a 30-year-old woman, and a 42-year-old woman - all from Wallaceburg. A 40-year-old man from Windsor was also arrested.

Police searched the vehicle and seized 39.1 grams of purple fentanyl.

All four individuals were charged with possession of property obtained by crime, possession for the purpose of trafficking and possession of a substance.

They were transported to the Chatham-Kent Police Headquarters and are being held in custody for bail hearings.