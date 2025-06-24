A Chatham-Kent OPP officer has been found not guilty of manslaughter.

Const. Sean O’Rourke, 58, was acquitted Tuesday in the on-duty death of Nicholas Grieves, 24.

He was shot and killed on July 7, 2021, while seated behind the wheel of his car, in the center median of Highway 401 near Highgate.

O’Rourke pulled Grieves’ vehicle over for a theft of $40 in gas from the Dutton ONRoute.

O’Rourke testified at trial that Grieves did not pull his car over after the emergency lights were turned on.

He also alleged Grieves rammed into his cruiser.

O’Rourke told the court he doesn’t know why his handgun went off after he tripped and stumbled into the front seat of Grieves’ car.

Grieves fiancée at the time told the court she is still traumatized by the incident and said the gun went off near her face, while seated in the front passenger seat.

The courtroom was packed, standing room only, and primarily made up of officers or former officers and friends of O’Rourke.

The OPP Association issued a statement on Tuesday:

“The OPP Association supports OPP Provincial Constable Sean O’Rourke

Today, PC O’Rourke was acquitted of manslaughter in Ontario Provincial Court in Chatham relating to a line of duty incident that occurred on Highway 401 near Ridgetown, Ontario on July 7, 2021.

On that day, a 25yr old man tragically died as PC O’Rourke and other police officers were trying to apprehend the suspect while fleeing police after a theft of gas.

The lives of the family of the deceased, our police officers and our civilian members have been forever impacted."

OPP Association President John Cerasuolo commented:

“We respect the court’s decision and believe it reflects the complexities faced by police officers in dangerous and unpredictable situations. Our officers are dedicated to serving and protecting the citizens of Ontario, often in circumstances beyond their control. This has been an extraordinarily difficult period for all involved, and we remain committed to supporting Provincial Constable O’Rourke, along with all our members and their families, as they continue to navigate the emotional aftermath of this event.”

Defence Counsel Sandy Khehra added:

“It is essential that the law recognizes the realities and risks inherent in policing. Police officers are entrusted to use reasonable force to protect themselves and others. We are relieved that the court’s decision reflects this understanding.”

Available resources:

The OPP Association encourage anyone impacted by this situation to reach out and lean on those closest to them, as well as seek professional mental health assistance.

For members of the public, the Canadian Mental Health Association has a number of resources on their website ontario.cmha.ca.

The Ontario Provincial Police Association’s (OPPA) Encompas Mental Health Wellness Program is available to our members and their families by calling 24/7: 1-866-794-9117 or by visiting encompascare.ca.

Confidential support services are available to all OPP members, families, retirees, and auxiliaries through the OPP’s Healthy Workplace Team (HWT) available by phone, toll-free at 1-844-OPP-9409 (1-844-677-9409), or by directly contacting any HWT member.

-Reporting by CTV Windsor's Michelle Maluske