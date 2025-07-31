Charges have been laid following a child pornography investigation launched late last year in Chatham-Kent.

In November of 2024, the Chatham-Kent Police Service, Internet Child Exploitation Unit (ICE), received information from the National Centre for Missing and Exploited Children that a Chatham-Kent resident was sharing child sexual abuse material on the social media platform Kik Messenger.

In January 2025, as part of an ongoing investigation, members of the Chatham-Kent Police Service executed a search warrant at the residence of a 41-year-old male from Chatham-Kent.

Investigators seized several electronic devices during a search of the home, and after an analysis of the seized devices, police allege that the man was also purchasing child sexual abuse material through various means online.

On July 29, the suspect was charged with possession of child pornography, accessing child pornography, and making child pornography (in written format).

He was arrested and remains in custody pending a bail hearing.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.