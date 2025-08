Elgin County OPP have charged a Chatham-Kent man in a road rage incident near Chatham

On Thursday just before 1 p.m., OPP were called with a report of a threat on Highway 401. Police were able to find and arrest the suspect without incident, however no further details about the incident were provided.

A 44-year-old Chatham-Kent man is now charged with uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm.

-Written by CTV Windsor's Kate Otterbein