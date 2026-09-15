Chatham-Kent lifts lawn watering restrictions

Municipality of Chatham-Kent sign seen in Chatham-Kent, Ont. on June 3, 2025. (Chris Campbell/CTV News Windsor)

The Chatham-Kent Public Utilities Commission is informing residents that the lawn watering restrictions have now been lifted.

The water system was experiencing significant supply challenges following repairs to the main water transmission line.

On Aug. 29, residents were asked to immediately restrict water use to essential purposes only. The restrictions were loosened and the lawn watering restrictions were implemented on Aug. 31.

On Tuesday, the municipality announced customers may resume normal outdoor water use, including lawn watering and other non-essential uses of the potable water supply.

The municipality and the Chatham-Kent Public Utilities Commission said in a news release that they recognize the inconvenience these measures caused and sincerely appreciate the patience and support shown throughout the situation.