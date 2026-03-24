CK Public Health is alerting the public that it has identified inadequate equipment disinfection practices at an uninspected and unlicensed tattoo and piercing provider in Chatham.

The concerns apply to tattoo and piercing services provided at Willows Tattoo and Piercing, located at 805 Grand Avenue West, between Oct. 1, 2025 and Mar. 23, 2026.

The health unit says anyone who received services at the business during the identified period should be evaluated by a health care provider or a walk-in clinic.

Officials warn that inadequate infection control can increase the risk of HIV, Hepatitis, and skin infections.