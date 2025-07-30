Chatham-Kent councillor Rhonda Jubenville says she’s been “predominantly successful” in her legal fight against the municipality’s decision to suspend her pay over controversial social media posts.

In a post shared online Tuesday, Jubenville said the Ontario Superior Court has ruled to quash both the original Integrity Commissioner’s report and the sanction council imposed on her last year.

“To say I’m happy is an understatement,” she wrote. “I want to thank everyone for support and for prayers throughout all of this, since the summer of 2023.”

Jubenville shared an excerpt of the ruling, which states the findings related to a breach of the Code’s section 10 were “unreasonable” and confirms she’s been awarded $20,000 in costs.

The decision also orders the Integrity Commissioner to reconsider the recommended penalty.

The Ward 4 councillor brought the matter to court following a 90-day suspension of her pay in 2023.

That penalty came after the Integrity Commissioner concluded she had used her position to intimidate critics through social media posts about Pride flags, drag story time and local schools.

CTV News has reached out to Coun. Jubenville and the Municipality of Chatham-Kent for comment.

This is a developing story. More details to come.