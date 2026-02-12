Chatham-Kent council has unanimously approved a notice of motion to explore an anti-renoviction bylaw.

Council met earlier this week and were presented with the notice of motion by councillor Marjorie Crew.

Crew's motion asked for municipal staff to develop a proposed licensing bylaw to regulate the use of N13 notices to end a tenancy for renovations, commonly referred to as "renovictions".

N13 notices have been used unethically to evict low-income tenants from their units, under the belief it was needed to facilitate extensive repairs.

This motion stemmed after residents of the Terrace Forty building on Witherspoon Street were served N13 documents in January stating they would need to vacate for eight months while upgrades were underway. The 40 residents were also provided the option of an N11, which offers the tenants $5,000 in cash to end their lease.

The approved motion directs staff to prepare a report and draft "N13 Licensing Bylaw" for council's consideration.

Staff will consult with tenant advocacy groups, landlord representatives, housing experts, the public, and municipalities that have already implemented similar bylaws.

If adopted in the future, the bylaw would require landlords to obtain municipal approval before undertaking renovations that require a rental unit to be vacant. The framework would focus on ensuring N13 notices are used only when genuinely warranted.

The report is expected to come back to council by this summer.