Chatham-Kent chosen for clean energy manufacturing investment

Chatham-Kent has been chosen for a clean energy investment by Canadian Energies.

The proposed investment is featured at the Canadian Investment Summit, which is happening in Toronto Monday and Tuesday.

“We’re excited to see Chatham-Kent recognized at a national investment summit and to have our community selected for this project,” said Mayor Darrin Canniff.

“This project would represent the largest single investment ever made in Chatham-Kent. We’re proud of what our community has to offer. The work we have been doing to grow and promote CK has earned us recognition on the global stage for investment.”

Further details of the project have not been shared.

The municipality said this discussion reinforces the importance of maintaining a strong, diversified local economy and putting the community in the position for future industrial investment.

If the project continues, support and approval from provincial and federal governments will be needed. Any decisions at a municipal level will follow the necessary processes.