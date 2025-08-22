The former acting medical officer of health of Windsor-Essex has a new job.

The Chatham-Kent Board of Health announced Thursday that the Minister of Health has approved the permanent appointment of Dr. Shanker Nesathurai as Medical Officer of Health for the Chatham-Kent Public Health Unit.

Nesathurai has been serving in an acting role since September 2023.

Before joining the Chatham-Kent Public Health Unit, Nesathurai spent time in a similar role in Windsor-Essex.

Dr. Nesathurai took on the role of acting medical officer of health for the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit in October 2021 after Dr. Wajid Ahmed left the post to become the new associate chief medical officer of health for the province of Ontario.

Nesathurai was replaced in that role on May 1, 2023, after Dr. Mehdi Aloosh was named the new acting medical officer of health for the region.