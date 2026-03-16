David Trealout, was scheduled for a sentencing hearing Monday having previously pleaded guilty to second-degree murder.

He admitted, in September 2025, to killing 55-year-old Henry Neudorf.

Court has previously learned Neudorf died Jan. 11, 2024, of multiple blunt force trauma injuries to his head, including a broken cheekbone.

Neudorf's body was discovered the next day in a water-filled ditch on a rural road in Chatham-Kent.

A sentencing hearing was scheduled for Monday, but Trealout’s lawyer was unable to attend because of a personal healthcare emergency.

Trealout’s other lawyer was involved in a separate court matter and unable to attend.

Members of the Neudorf family learned of the delay - and adjournment to Sept. 2026 - during the court proceeding.

The judge gave two family members – and Trealout himself – an opportunity to comment on the delay.

“That seems extremely unacceptable,” one family member told Justice Brian Dube, noting the next court day would be one year after the guilty plea.

Another family member told the court family members have travelled from a distance and taken time off work to be at the hearing Monday.

“It’s been a long time,” Trealout also apologized to the court and the family members even though he only learned of the delay when he entered the courtroom.

“I’m trying to do the best I can,” the judge apologized to the family members.

Justice Dube told the court he will meet with Trealout’s lawyers to get “a better explanation” for why the matter was delayed Monday and to pass along the frustration of the Neudorf family.

Trealout’s sentencing hearing was re-scheduled to September 1st, 2026.