A night of rock ‘n’ roll and romance!

Elvis' birthday won't be the only celebration going on at the WFCU Centre Thursday night.

A Chatham couple is set to wed in front of thousands of spectators as the Windsor Spitfires host the Erie Otters.

Sheldon Cadotte, 30, and Daylene Trudell, 27, have been together for eight years and will exchange their vows on centre ice.

Cadotte said this all kicked off last April when they attended a game for a special outing.

"I messaged the Windsor Spitfires over email and I got an answer back and they said yeah we can do something like that for a proposal on ice, so I did a proposal. Next thing you know, I get a call back asking if we want to do an on ice wedding," he said.

The evening will be Elvis-themed. Something Cadotte is happy with because both their parents who will be attending love The King of Rock 'n' Roll.

Cadotte added that their parents and friends were apprehensive of the idea at first.

"They were a little sceptical about that's for sure. They didn't know if it was true or not because they couldn't believe that we were doing something like this," Cadotte said.

He was thankful for the generosity of the Windsor Spitfires organization.

"We were happy enough to have Windsor give us a box seat and everything, and we filled it, and I couldn't have more of my family so they started buying tickets because they wanted to be there and so did her family," he said.

When pressed for details on how the ceremony and reception would play out, Cadotte encouraged fans to purchase tickets to the game to be able to witness them take their vows live in person.

He added that both he and Trudell were nervous but excited to walk down the aisle.

Puck drop for tonight's game is set for 7:05 p.m., with the AM800 pre-game show with Steve Bell underway at 6:50 p.m.