Chatham-Kent residents can expect to see a 4.63% tax increase for 2026.

Following two online community consultations and two budget deliberation meetings, Chatham council has recommended its second annual update to the 2024-2027 Multi-Year Budget.

Of the 4.63% proposed increase, 1.1% is in investments to maintain existing municipal services.

The update also includes 1.76% for capital infrastructure, 0.62% toward social issues, and 1.15% for service level changes.

This proposed levy represents an annual increase of $172 for an average household with an assessment value of $176,000, or $97 per $100,000 of residential assessment.

The initial proposed budget for 2026 was an 8.77% increase, however administration was able to find 4.14% in efficiencies, including savings in insurance, reduced transfers to reserve funds, and restructuring of the new Deputy CAO role.

Council will vote to finalize the budget at a later date.