A charity motorcycle ride is hoping to raise more than $30,000 for area food banks.

The 17th annual "On a Mission for the Mission" charity ride takes place this Sunday in Windsor-Essex.

Charity president Shaun Fathers says the fundraiser is expected to attract at least 250 participates.

He says last year close to $25,000 was raised but participates have already hit that amount this year.

"Actually with our added fundraising we've already reached that," he says. "So we're looking for a little bit more this year. We're hoping for over $30,000 which would be a record year for us."

Fathers says funds raised will support area food banks.

"Now that we've got our charity status, we actually became a charity foundation last year which allows us to do a little bit more and again we've raised a little bit more this year, so we're reaching out to some of the other food banks in the county," says Fathers.

He says he's proud of the biker community and it's a 'feel good' moment hosting the event.

"That's one thing about the biker community is they're always willing to come out and help for something that people really need and right now the food banks are really really in dire straits and need as much support as we can give them," he says.

Fathers says the ride is a poker-style ride.

It starts at Chuck's Roadhouse on Legacy Park Drive in Windsor.

Riders will also make stops in Oldcastle, Belle River, Kingsville and Colchester.