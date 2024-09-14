A charity hockey game will be taking place this weekend to support a local family and those affected by epilepsy.

The game will take place on Saturday evening at the Capri Pizzeria Recreation Complex, where the U15 Sun County Panthers AAA team will be playing against the University of Windsor Women's Team to raise money.

The game will be in support for local seven-year-old Dekson Thibert who has been battling symptoms of epilepsy since he was 19 months old, and recently underwent brain surgery.

Those attending do not need to purchase a ticket, but there will be a table set up at the entrance to collect donations with all monies collected going to Epilepsy Southwestern Ontario.

Amy Disher, organizer of the game, says this event started out as just a fun game.

"With the amazing support of both coaching staffs we've turned this into a fundraiser for the Epilepsy Southwestern Ontario organization, with honourable mention to a local family that have a young son that has been suffering from symptoms of epilepsy since he was 19 months, he's now seven."



She says there aren't tickets being sold for the game, but they will be accepting donations.



"There's no specific minimum, or maximum amount, it's whatever people are comfortable making donation wise. It's not mandatory to gain entry into the game, so if people just want to come to support the event with their presence, that is totally welcome as well. We're asking anybody that comes to wear the colour purple in support of epilepsy."



Disher says she's hoping for a good turn out of support.



"Dekson just recently had brain surgery for this, so I think knowing we're going to put a smile on his face being a young boy who I know loves hockey, that's going to be what I'm going to take the most out of this is seeing the joy that I know I'm going to see on his face and that's what I'm looking forward to the most."



The game will begin at 5 p.m., and there will be a ceremonial puck drop with Dekson and his family.

In 2019, a similar charity game was held to raise money for epilepsy and the Thibert family - which saw over $4,000 raised.

Those attending the game are asked to wear purple.