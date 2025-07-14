The Commissioner of Canada Elections had laid three charges in Windsor related to the 2021 federal election.

In a release issued Friday, the CCE announced the publication of compliance and enforcement measures to address contraventions under the Canada Elections Act (the Act) and the Criminal Code.

According to the release, on June 26, in the City of Windsor, Ontario, the CCE laid three charges that relate to an investigation into an individual who acted as the official agent of a candidate during the 2021 federal general election.

Under the Act, the individual is accused of allegedly submitting an incomplete campaign return and depositing an election campaign reimbursement check issued by Elections Canada in their personal bank account. The individual is also charged under the Criminal Code for committing theft of a value of more than $5,000 while acting in their role of official agent.

According to the documents in the case, the CCE identifies the person charged as Marites Brown, who was acting as the official agent for Victor Green, a candidate for the People's Party of Canada in the electoral district of Windsor-Tecumseh.