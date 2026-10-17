Charges laid in violent west-end stabbing

A Windsor Police Service logo is seen in Ottawa, on Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby

A Windsor Police Service logo is seen in Ottawa, on Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby

A west-end stabbing in Windsor has led to new charges for a man police say was already on probation.

On Friday, shortly before 7 a.m., the Windsor Police Service reports officers were called to a home for a stabbing in the 1000-block of Campbell Avenue, south of College Avenue.

Police report a man was found suffering from multiple stab wounds and needed first aid. He was sent to hospital with what police describe as non-life-threatening injuries.

According to investigators, the two men were in the home when one sprung an unprovoked attack on the other before taking off. Police say the men know one another.

Officers were able to track down the suspect not long, and not far, after.

A 42-year-old man has been charged with:

Assault with a weapon

Aggravated assault

Failure to comply with a probation order

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Major Crimes Unit at 519-258-6111 x4830. Anonymous tips may also be submitted to Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers at 519-258-8477 or online at catchcrooks.com.