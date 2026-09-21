Charges laid in two-vehicle crash in Essex

Half a dozen charges have been laid following a two-vehicle crash in Essex.
Ontario Provincial Police say officers were called to South Malden Road near Gesto Side Road on Sunday around 12:30 p.m.
Police have not released much detail but say a 36-year-old from Essex suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
The 36-year-old has been charged with operation while impaired, failure or refusal to comply with demand, dangerous operation, driving while under suspension, driving a motor vehicle with open container of liquor, and drive motor vehicle - no licence.
The driver’s licence has been suspended for 90 days, and the vehicle impounded for seven days.
The driver will appear in court in November.