Charges laid in two-vehicle crash in Essex

The OPP logo is shown in front of a cruiser with lights on in this file image. Tue., May 19, 2026. PHOTO: OPP

Half a dozen charges have been laid following a two-vehicle crash in Essex.

Ontario Provincial Police say officers were called to South Malden Road near Gesto Side Road on Sunday around 12:30 p.m.

Police have not released much detail but say a 36-year-old from Essex suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The 36-year-old has been charged with operation while impaired, failure or refusal to comply with demand, dangerous operation, driving while under suspension, driving a motor vehicle with open container of liquor, and drive motor vehicle - no licence.

The driver’s licence has been suspended for 90 days, and the vehicle impounded for seven days.

The driver will appear in court in November.