Charges laid in London, Ont., mall crash that injured 7 people

Emergency crews are seen in the parking lot of Sherwood Forest Mall after a car crashed through the rear wall of the GoodLife Fitness. June 12, 2026. (Gerry Dewan/CTV News London)

Charges have been laid against a woman who allegedly drove a vehicle into a west London, Ont. mall late last week, injuring seven people.

On Monday, London police announced charges had been laid in relation to the collision.

Jennifer Lynn Hopper, 59, of London, has been charged with six counts of criminal negligence causing bodily harm.

She re-appeared in London court Monday in relation to the charges and was released on bail.

On June 12 at 7:40 a.m., emergency crews were dispatched to Sherwood Forest Mall, located at 1225 Wonderland Rd. N., following a report of a vehicle crashing into the west side of the building.

The London Police Service, the London Fire Department, and Middlesex-London Paramedic Services attended the scene.

Police say a vehicle drove into the exterior of the mall, crashing into an area where a GoodLife Fitness Gym is located.

Vehicle smashes through Goodlife Fitness building Emergency services attended to seven injured people after a vehicle crashed through the wall of a fitness centre at Sherwood Forest Mall. Seen in London, Ont. on June 12, 2026. (Gerry Dewan/CTV News London)

People were inside the gym at the time of the collision.

Seven people, including individuals inside the building and the driver of the vehicle, sustained injuries. Several were transported to hospital by paramedics.

On Monday, police issued an update on the status of all individuals injured in the crash:

One critical

One good

One fair

Four discharged

London Police Chief Thai Truong said Friday that investigators have evidence the vehicle accelerated into the building.

The investigation is ongoing, and police are appealing to members of the public who may have been in the area of the collision between 7:20 a.m. and 7:50 a.m. on June 12, or who may have cellphone video, dashcam footage, or residential or business video surveillance, to contact investigators.

With files from The Canadian Press