Windsor police have laid a handful of charges after a hit-and-run crash in the Fontainbleu area.

According to police, officers were called Tuesday night to the 2900-block of Grandview Street for a reported hit-and-run.



When officers arrived, they saw a parked red SUV with significant front-end damage.



Investigators determined a white Honda HRV hit the parked vehicle before fleeing.



Police say officers located the Honda in a parking lot in the 5400-block of Tecumseh Road East and while speaking with the driver, officers detected a strong smell of alcohol on his breath.



The driver was arrested and taken to police headquarters, where he failed a breath test.



A 36-year-old man from Amherstburg is charged with operating a conveyance while impaired by alcohol, failure to stop at a collision, driving a motor vehicle without a licence and careless driving.

