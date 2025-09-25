Charges have now been laid following a crash involving a motorcycle in Windsor.

Windsor police say a 62-year-old driver has been charged with failing to remain at the scene of an accident resulting in bodily harm.

As AM800 news reported on Wednesday, officers were called to a collision at Dougall Avenue and the eastbound off-ramp to the E.C. Row Expressway around 5:30 Wednesday morning.

According to police, a motorcycle was going south on Dougall Ave. and was struck by a vehicle turning west onto the expressway.

Police say the driver of the vehicle failed to stop and fled from the scene.

Investigators say the suspect vehicle was located in a parking lot of a Tecumseh business a short time later, where the driver was arrested.

The motorcyclist, a 59-year-old, was taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.