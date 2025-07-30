A Chatham man is facing charges following a crash between an SUV and a mobility scooter.

Around 12:45 p.m. Tuesday, Chatham-Kent police said an SUV was exiting a gas station parking lot on Grand Avenue when it struck a mobility scooter that was travelling on the sidewalk.

The scooter operator, a 70-year-old man, fell to ground.

The driver failed to remain at the scene, according to police, who were able to identify and locate the driver after the incident was captured on CKPS CCTV cameras.

A 50-year-old Chatham man was arrested and charged with:

Failing to Remain at the Scene of a Collision (HTA)

Count 2: Fail to Report

Count 3: Careless Driving

Count 4: Driving while Under Suspension

The accused was released with a future court date of Aug. 20, 2025.