A 39-year-old Chatham-Kent man is charged after throwing a steel-toed boot at a woman.

According to Chatham-Kent police, officers responded to a disturbance call on Erie Street South in Merlin Thursday night around 9:30.



Police say the man and the woman were arguing but escalated when the man threw a steel-toed boot at the woman.



Investigators determined there have been past incidents of assault.



The man was taken to police headquarters and is facing charges of assault, assault with a weapon, assault causing bodily harm, break-and-enter and two counts of uttering threats.

