Charges laid in Belle River drug investigation

Two people have been charged after a drug investigation in Belle River.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say members of the Essex County OPP Community Street Crime Unit, along with the Lambton OPP Street Crime Unit, the OPP K9 Unit, and the OPP Emergency Response Team (ERT), executed two search warrants on Thursday, October 22.

According to police, two people were arrested, and officers seized a significant quantity of suspected cocaine, other suspected drugs, and drug trafficking paraphernalia.

Police say the total estimated value of the seized property over $6000.

A 47-year-old woman and a 31-year-old man, both from Belle River, are charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking.

They’ll appear in court in December to answer to the charges.