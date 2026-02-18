Charges have been laid following a two vehicle collision in Chatham.

Chatham-Kent Police are investigating a two vehicle collision involving a delivery van and an SUV that also caused damage to a hydro pole.

On Tuesday morning, at approximately 7:30 a.m., members of the Elgin County Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) along with fire and EMS responded to the crash on St. Clair Road at Countryview Line in Chatham.

Police say that the driver of the SUV was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the delivery van was uninjured.

A 25-year-old from Windsor was charged failing to stop at a stop sign.

St. Clair Road was closed for approximately four hours on Tuesday to allow repair of the hydro pole.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to contact OPP or Crime Stoppers.