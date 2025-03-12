A 21-year-old from Leamington is facing a handful of charges after a traffic complaint in Essex.

Provincial police in Essex County say officers responded to the complaint around 4:15 Sunday morning.

According to police, the vehicle was located on Allen Avenue and a stop was initiated.

Police say the driver was the lone occupant and was placed under arrest.

The driver is charged with failure or refusal to comply with demand, dangerous operation, resist peace officer and assault a peace officer.

Police say the driver was released from custody and will appear in court later this month.