Charges have been laid in Chatham-Kent following an investigation into a 'serious' aggravated assault.

On March 24, at approximately 11:30 p.m., police were notified by the Chatham-Kent Health Alliance that a man had attended the hospital suffering from serious stab wounds.

The man was later transported to the London Health Sciences Centre and remains in stable condition.

Through investigation, officers determined the incident had occurred at a home on Alexandra Avenue in Chatham.

The victim was allegedly around multiple individuals when a physical fight broke out. During the fight, the victim sustained multiple stab wounds and was able to flee the home to seek medical attention.

Police attended the home and contained the situation. All individuals involved were taken into custody.

As a result, a 22-year-old Chatham man has been charged with aggravated assault, and failure to comply with a probation order.

A 25-year-old Chatham man has been charged with aggravated assault.

Police say one youth has also been charged with aggravated assault.

All accused individuals were held in custody pending bail hearings. Police have determined this was an isolated incident and there is no ongoing risk to public safety.

The Chatham-Kent Police Service continues to investigate, and anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.