Charges have been laid in connection with an overdose-related death in Leamington last spring.

On Wednesday, May 14, 2025, at approximately 11:30 p.m., Essex County Ontario Provincial Police and Essex-Windsor EMS responded to a call for services at a Leamington address.

When police arrived, they located a 39-year-old woman in medical distress.

She was transported to hospital and later pronounced dead.

As a result of the investigation, a 26-year-old man from Leamington was arrested and charged with manslaughter, and trafficking fentanyl.

The accused appeared in court in Windsor on Thursday.

Anyone with information in relation to this investigation is asked to contact Essex County OPP or Crime Stoppers.