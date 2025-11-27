Ontario Provincial Police have laid charges after stopping a truck carrying an excavator that wasn't strapped down.

On Wednesday morning, a member of the Essex County OPP Traffic Unit was on patrol when they saw a truck towing a flatbed trailer, which was carrying a mini excavator.

A traffic stop was then conducted on County Road 42 at Banwell Road in Tecumseh.

Police state that the excavator was on the trailer and was not secured. A full vehicle inspection also revealed that the trailer had inoperative breaks.

As a result, the company has been charged with defective braking system on a commercial vehicle, and the driver was charged with an insecure load on a commercial vehicle.