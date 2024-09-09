A 16-year-old from Chatham is facing a handful of charges after a weapons investigation.

Chatham-Kent police say the investigation began on September 6 and officers determined a male youth threatened to physically harm another youth while in the possession of a knife.



Police say the youth was arrested Sunday morning and was taken to police headquarters where he was held pending a bail hearing.



According to police, the boy was released with conditions to his parents' care.



He's charged with assault with a weapon, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, and uttering treats.

