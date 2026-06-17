Charges laid after two bank fraud incidents in Windsor

The man's hand presses the metal buttons of a silvery color on the cash machine's keyboard.

11-fraud-related charges have been laid against two men.

Windsor police say officers were called Monday, June 15 just after 10 a.m. to a report of a fraud in progress at a bank in the 3700 block of Tecumseh Road East.

According to police, a suspect attempted to open a bank account using fraudulent identification documents, including a passport and permanent resident card.

Police say when employees noticed the documents as fraudulent, the suspect fled the area on foot.

He was located by officers a short distance away and was arrested after a brief foot chase.

A 35-year-old man has been charged with fraud under $5,000, uttering a forged document, possession of identity documents belonging to another person, uttering a forged passport, possession of a forged passport, and failure to comply with a release order.

The police service says about an hour later, officers responded to a similar fraud in progress at a bank in the 3800 block of Dougall Avenue.

Investigators say a male suspect had used a fake passport to try to open a bank account.

Officers arrested the man and seized a fraudulent passport along with two fake permanent resident cards.

A 26-year-old is charged with fraud under $5,000, uttering forged documents, possession of identity documents belonging to another person, uttering a forged passport, and causing a person to act on a forged passport.